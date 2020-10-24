Inter player ratings: Lukaku breaks Genoa resistance

Inter defeated Genoa 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday evening, and Romelu Lukaku made the difference, scoring the opening goal and providing a reference point for teammates.

It was a game in which the Nerazzurri dominated but they were not able to create many clear-cut scoring chances. Lukaku would chase down balls, link-up with teammates, and hassle defenders.

After some persistent running from substitute Nicolo Barella, Lukaku collected the ball, and beat a defender to open the scoring. Danilo D’Ambrosio added to scoring to give Inter their third Serie A win for the season.