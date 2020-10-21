Inter Player Ratings: Lukaku saves the day

Inter couldn’t hold on to their lead in the second half, but in the end Romelu Lukaku’s brace earned a point against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night.

The Nerazzurri looked to be on their way to three points when the Belgian opened the scoring in the 49th minute, but two goals by the Germans looked set to condemn the home side to another poor start in the Champions League.

Instead Lukaku saved the day once again by steering home a late corner to give Inter a point that was more than deserved.