Inter Player Ratings: Not Lautaro’s night

Inter were twice denied by the crossbar as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in Kiev’s Olympic Stadium.

Nicolo Barella’s wonderfully-hit volley rattled the frame of the goal early on as Inter dominated, whilst Romelu Lukaku’s vicious freekick saw Shakhtar’s goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin at full stretch to tip against the bar.

Lautaro Martinez missed a fine opportunity from close range after the break, as Inter struggled to find away through the Ukrainian champions and registered a first goalless draw in the Champions League since 2009.