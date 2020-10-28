Inter pocket €16 million from 2019/20 European involvement

Inter earned close to €16 million from their participation in European competitions in 2019/20.

The Milanese club ended the 2019/20 fiscal year with losses close to €100 million according to reports out of Italy, with the coronavirus pandemic playing a key role in the figures.

But their European involvement saw €15.8 million come into the club.

The Nerazzurri started the season in the Champions League before falling out of a group involving both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, though they did go on to reach the Europa League final before falling to Sevilla.

This season, Antonio Conte’s side are already in a tough position with just two points from their first two games, having drawn with both Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Inter sit fourth in Serie A with 10 points from their five games so far in 2020/21.