Inter ready to talk renewals, Lautaro wants €7 million a season

The closing of the summer transfer window allows Inter to now turn their attention to renewing the contracts of some of the players already on board.

Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Aleksander Kolarov and Matteo Darmian were all signed during what was a busy market for the Nerazzurri.

Now that things have calmed down, Tuttosport have reported that they are ready to open discussions with some of their existing players.

Lautaro Martinez is one of those. After the Argentine’s move to Barcelona didn’t materialise, the club are keen to extend his stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and are likely to open discussions around Christmas.

His current contract sees him earn €1.5 million per year, and although Inter intend to offer him €3m per year, the player is hoping to earn a more lucrative sum.

Lautaro and his representatives want €7m, taking him closer to Romelu Lukaku’s €8m.