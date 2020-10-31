Inter still without Skriniar

Inter will be without Milan Skriniar for Saturday’s Serie A clash with Parma after still testing positive for COVID-19.

The Slovakian has been out since October 7 after testing positive while on international duty with his national team ahead of their clash with the Republic of Ireland.

Skriniar was forced to quarantine for two weeks before returning to Milan on Wednesday, at which point he underwent an immediate swab test.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Slovakian’s test came back with a low viral load, however he is unable to feature for the Nerazzurri until he tests negative.

As a result he will miss Saturday’s match against Parma, though he will be allowed to train alone for the time being.