Inter to offer Bastoni new deal amid Manchester City interest

Inter are ready to offer Alessandro Bastoni a new contract with word that Manchester City are keen to make a push for the Italian defender.

The 21-year-old’s current deal runs until 2023, but his agent has been in contact with the likes of Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio regarding a new deal.

FCInternews.it reports the club have made it clear they are ready to offer a new contract that would run until 2025, with Bastoni earning a base salary of €2.5 million – a raise on the €1.5m he currently makes – with further increases each season.

Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola have reportedly shown interest in landing the Italian, but Inter are hoping these expedited talks will help put an end to their pursuit.

Bastoni joined Inter from Atalanta for a total fee of €31 million in 2017 and has since gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for the club.