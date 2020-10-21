Inter v Borussia Monchengladbach: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their opening Champions League Group B game.

This is the sides’ fifth meeting, and the first in more than 40 years. The German club’s victorious UEFA Cup campaign in 1978/79 featured a 4-3 aggregate win against Inter in the second round.

Antonio Conte’s side finished third in their group last season, behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund after losing 2-1 at home to the Spanish side on Matchday 6. They picked up seven points from their six games.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Kolarov; Darmian, Vidal, Barella, Perisic; Eriksen; Sanchez, Lukaku

Borussia: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; J Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram; Plea