Inter v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Inter will look to make it two Serie A wins in a row when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri were held to a 0-0 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League midweek after hitting the frame of the goal on two occasions, and Antonio Conte will no doubt be hoping his side show more bite in attack against the Ducali.

Complicating matters for the home side is the absence of Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian suffered a thigh injury against Shakhtar, with Ivan Perisic drafted in to replace him in attack.

Inter: Handanovic; De Vrij, Ranocchia, Kolarov; Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini, Darmian; Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Perisic

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Pezzella, Balogh, Gagliolo; Grassi, Hernani, Kurtic; Kucka; Cornelius, Gervinho