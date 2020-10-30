Inter v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

As Inter still search for some consistency this season, they welcome Parma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening (kick-off 18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-2-1): Handanovic; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Perisic; Barella, Eriksen; Martinez.

Unavailable: Lukaku, Sanchez, Sensi, Skriniar, Vecino.

Parma (4-3-1-2): Sepe; Iacoponi, Gagliolo, Alves, Pezzella; Hernani, Cyprien, Kurtic; Kucka; Cornelius, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Brunetta, Busi, Laurini, Inglese, Mihaila.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won two of their last three matches against Parma in Serie A (D1), as many wins as in their previous eight meetings with them (D2 L4).

– After a streak of seven consecutive home wins against Parma in Serie A, Inter have not won any of their four most recent matches at San Siro against the Gialloblu in the top-flight (D3 L1).

– Inter lost their last home league match (2-1 against Milan); only once previously has Antonio Conte lost consecutive home fixtures in 123 games between Serie A and the Premier League – in November 2009, while in charge of Atalanta.

– Inter have scored 13 league goals in Serie A this season – only once in the 21st century have they scored more after the opening five games of a Serie A campaign (15 in 2013/14).

– Parma have conceded 11 league goals in Serie A this season, while only in 2014/15 (14) have they shipped more after their opening five games of a Serie A season.

– Inter (28 years, 313 days) and Parma (28 years, 309 days) are two of the three sides with the oldest average age in Serie A this season (including starters and subs), behind only Benevento (29 years, 103 days).

– Parma have scored six goals in Serie A this season, less than half of the goals scored by Inter (13) and only one more than Romelu Lukaku (five).

– Romelu Lukaku has found the net in four of Inter’s five Serie A games this season – the last Inter player to score in at least five of his first six matches of a Serie A season was Christian Vieri in 2002/03 (six out of six in that case).

– Gervinho has scored a goal in both of his last two league matches against Inter; only against Udinese has the Parma striker previously found the net in three Serie A appearances in a row.

– Parma’s Yann Karamoh played his first 17 Serie A games with Inter. He has both scored and delivered an assist in a single match only once in the Italian top-flight – against Inter, in October 2019 at San Siro.