Italy announce squad for Nations League matches

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has announced his squad for the October international break with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Manuel Lazzari and Domenico Berardi all back in the side.

The Azzurri will take on Moldova, Poland and the Netherlands over the span of eight days.

Kicking things off is a friendly against Moldova at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 7.

After that Italy take on Poland in Gdansk on October 11 before ending the international break at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo against the Netherlands on October 14.

Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has been called up for the first time, while Ogbonna returns to the fold for the first time since March 2018.

Lazzari and Berardi are back for the first time since September 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Marco Silvestri (Hellas Verona), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Emerson Palmieri Dos Santos (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Angelo Obinze Ogbonna (West Ham United), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);

Attackers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Moise Kean (Everton), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).