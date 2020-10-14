Italy pegged back in Netherlands draw

Italy lost a lead to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League game in Bergamo on Wednesday evening.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had given the Azzurri the advantage in the first half before Donny van de Beek levelled shortly after but Roberto Mancini’s side weren’t quite able to replicate the goalscoring form of Atalanta despite playing at their Gewiss Stadium, with Ciro Immobile, in particular, passing up a handful of chances.

It was the hosts who took the lead early in the first half through Lorenzo Pellegrini, whose very selection on the left of their front three had raised questions and not for the first time this month.

Nicolo Barella set the Roma player through with a fine through ball from the right, putting Pellegrini in on Jasper Cillessen’s goal. One-on-one, Pellegrini made no mistake and slotted past the Valencia goalkeeper.

Last season’s Capocannoniere Ciro Immobile had a chance to double the Azzurri’s lead shortly after, but Cillessen was on hand to turn his effort to safety.

The Lazio forward was left regretting that miss within two minutes as the Dutch drew level through Donny van de Beek’s first international goal.

A nicely worked move saw them get into Italy’s box on the left thanks to a lovely through ball from Frenkie de Jong. Memphis Depay’s eventual shot from the penalty spot was inadvertently blocked by Van de Beek who himself reacted quickest to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The visitors threatened first in the second half. Georginio Wijnaldum had an effort deflected off target by Leonardo Bonucci before Donnarumma had to be alert to deny Memphis.

Immobile had a chance fall to him after a defensive slip from the Dutch but the Lazio forward was unable to take advantage and Cillessen denied him again.

In search of a late winner, Roberto Mancini introduced Moise Kean, Alessandro Florenzi and Manuel Locatelli.

The draw, with gives Frank de Boer his first point as Netherlands boss, sees Italy slip to second in League A Group 1 as Poland beat Bosnia 3-0.