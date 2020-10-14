Italy v Netherlands: Official Line-Ups

Italy host the Netherlands at Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday night in their UEFA Nations League meeting.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri sit top of League A Group 1 after three games, sitting on five points. The Dutch, meanwhile, are a point behind in second, level on four points with Poland.

A Nicolo Barella strike separated the sides when they last met in September, giving Italy a 1-0 win in Amsterdam.

Wednesday’s game will see two Dutch players enjoy something of a homecoming as Hans Hateboer and Marten de Roon will be playing at their own club’s stadium in Bergamo.

Italy: Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Pellegrini

Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, de Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind; Van de Beek, F de Jong, Wijnaldum; L de Jong, Depay