Joao Pedro: Di Francesco wants me to hit 20 goals this season

Cagliari’s Joao Pedro has revealed that he’s been set a target of 20 Serie A goals for the season after another strike in Sunday afternoon’s 4-2 against Crotone.

The goal – his 45th in the top flight – was of massive importance to the Brazilian striker, equalling Luis Oliveira in second place for the club, taking him one step and one goal closer to being their outright second highest league scorer of all-time, behind Gigi Riva.

“The first thing that [Eusebio] Di Francesco told me was that he doesn’t expect 18 goals from me like last season, but more than 20”, Pedro said in a Videolina Sport interview on Sunday evening.

“It’s an honour to become captain of this great club…I feel fantastic in Cagliari, it’s a special city for me”, he added.

He went on to talk about the rumours surrounding a potential move, that obviously never materialised, in the last transfer window.

“The transfer window will always be a part of the sport but my head is and always was here”.

Cagliari fans will certainly be hoping for more of the same from their talisman as they look to push on after two league wins in a row.