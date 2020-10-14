Juventus announce McKennie positive for COVID-19

Juventus have announced that midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for COVID-19, and that as a result the team is now in fiduciary isolation.

The news comes a day after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while on international duty with Portugal.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the player Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid 19,” read a statement on the Juventus website.

“In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening. This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group.

“The Club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”