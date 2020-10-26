Juventus announce no serious injury for Bonucci

Juventus have announced that Leonardo Bonucci has avoided serious injury after limping off during Sunday’s match with Hellas Verona.

The Italian exited in the 75th minute after pulling up in the middle of the pitch, and as a result he underwent tests Monday morning to study the extent of the problem.

Luckily for Juventus, Bonucci will not miss an extended period of time.

“The tests he underwent today did not reveal any muscle injuries to his right thigh,” the statement read.

“Therefore, his condition will be monitored day by day.”

While Bonucci has avoided serious injury, his availability for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona remains uncertain.