Juventus announce starting XI to face Napoli…
Date: 4th October 2020 at 7:58pm
Juventus have revealed their line-up to take on Napoli, though the match is set to be awarded to the Bianconeri.

With Juventus’ game against Napoli officially going ahead, the Partenopei remain at home as they were not allowed to travel to Turin by the local health authorities.

The Azienda Sanitaria Locale deemed the likelihood of more contact between players and personnel an unnecessary risk after two Napoli players tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

