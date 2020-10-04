Juventus announce starting XI to face Napoli…

Juventus have revealed their line-up to take on Napoli, though the match is set to be awarded to the Bianconeri.

With Juventus’ game against Napoli officially going ahead, the Partenopei remain at home as they were not allowed to travel to Turin by the local health authorities.

The Azienda Sanitaria Locale deemed the likelihood of more contact between players and personnel an unnecessary risk after two Napoli players tested positive for the coronavirus.