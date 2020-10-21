Juventus back to pink in Adidas x Pharrell Williams “Humanrace” line of kits

Adidas x Pharrell Williams “Humanrace” line of kits have leaked, with Juventus returning to the pink kit worn in 2014/15.

The shirts will be available for Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the aforementioned Bianconeri.

“The new HU NMD highlights Pharrell’s vision of connecting the human race through positive energy,” reads a statement on the Adidas website.

Après Palace, Adidas va sortir un maillot de la juve en collab avec @Pharrell qui reprend le design du maillot ext 2015/16

Quelques photos en détails du maillot que je possède depuis un moment. On note le retour de l’ancien logo comme sur l’OG et un relooking façon « coloriage » pic.twitter.com/gyXW8dVdUo — Sebastien-Abdelhamid (@SAbdelhamid) October 21, 2020

Juventus’ kit goes back to the 2014/15 season when the Bianconeri wore pink for their second kit.

The all-pink kit is cut by a white strip across the chest and a dark pink streak running through it, along with the club’s old logo.

Juventus will wear the kit one time this season, much like the black and white kit with green lettering worn last season in collaboration with London clothing company Palace.