Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to rejoin his Juventus teammates after recovering from COVID-19, following a negative result in the latest round of tests.

The Portugal star contracted the coronavirus whilst on international duty earlier this month and, though asymptomatic, was ruled out of two Serie A matches and the Bianconeri’s opening Champions League matches, against Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona.

Indeed, Ronaldo’s previous positive tests caused a stir in the Italian government, with Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora accusing the forward of flouting isolation rules, but Juventus took to their website on Friday to confirm that Ronaldo was now free of the virus.

The club announced that after 19 days, Ronaldo was no longer carrying the virus and was able to leave home isolation.

With a Serie A trip to Spezia on Sunday, Ronaldo is now expected to join Andrea Pirlo’s squad and is in line to make his first appearance for Juventus since netting a brace in a 2-2 draw against Roma on 27 September.

Ronaldo has scored three goals in his two outings for the Bianconeri this season, having finished as the club’s top scorer with 31 last term.