The draw for the 2020/21 Champions League has been made with Juventus and Atalanta being given a tough task in the group stage.

Juventus take on Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Meanwhile, Inter have Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Ferencvaros.

Last season’s Champions League darlings Atalanta have been drawn with Liverpool, Ajax and Midtjylland.

And Lazio, who take part in their first Champions League campaign for 13 years will face Zenit, Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge.

The full draw is as follows