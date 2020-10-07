Juventus-Napoli likely to be rescheduled, but Partenopei could face a one-point deduction

The controversy surrounding Juventus’ Round 3 match with Napoli doesn’t look like reaching a resolution any time soon, though it does now appear likely that the game will be rescheduled to be played at a later date.

Serie A descended into farce on Sunday evening as Juventus arrived at their Allianz Stadium to take on a Napoli side who were almost 900 kilometres away in Campania as they had had their travel plans blocked by the local public health department – ASL – due to two positive cases of the coronavirus in their squad.

Now Corriere della Sera are reporting that the sports judge is unlikely to award a 3-0 win to Juventus, though the Partenopei could still be hit with a one-point deduction for failing to follow the protocol set out by Lega Serie A.

The publication have explained that although the FIGC don’t doubt the competence of the ASL, they do not believe that Napoli should have been prevented from travelling.

“The protocol cannot be changed and those who make mistakes must pay,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that a number of other presidents within Serie A are furious with Napoli’s Aurelio Di Laurentiis for putting the season at risk.