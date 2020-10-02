Juventus outcast set for move to Stade Rennais

Daniele Rugani is expected to a move away from Juventus and he is reportedly going to sign with French club Stade Rennais.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature for the Bianconeri in 2020/21 and he is unlikely to become a part of the plans of new coach Andrea Pirlo, who has settled with an experienced defence consisting of Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Rugani has also been linked to English Premier League club Newcastle United and La Liga side Valencia, but he prefers a move to Rennes, who want to sign him on loan but there is no option to be bought outright.

Les Rennais are expected to pay Juventus €1.5 million plus bonuses depending on appearances made and if certain objectives are met.

Rugani is expect to leave for France between Friday and Saturday morning and Stade Rennais are expected to cover all of his wages.

The defender has played in 101 competitive matches for Juventus since 2015 and he has scored seven times.