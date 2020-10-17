Juventus Player Ratings: Chiesa encapsules it all

Federico Chisea made his Juventus debut and looked set to be one to remember until he was sent off. The Biaconeri disappointed throughout the match but Chiesa made a bright start to his Juve career following his sides 1-1 draw with Crotone.

Juve went behind to a Simy penalty before equalising following delightful exchanges between Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski before the former Fiorentina-man played in an enticing cross which Alvaro Morata slotted home.

Chiesa had a fine game, showing why Andrea Pirlo pursued the winger but was later sent off when he went for a 50/50 and the referee deemed it to be dangerous play.