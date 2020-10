Dejan Kulusevski came off the bench and gave Juventus a much needed lift, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Swede replaced a disappointing Federico Bernardeschi in the 61st minute and made his presence felt, netting the equalizer while also causing the Verona defence fits whenever he touched the ball.

Paulo Dybala looked strong in his first start of the season, while Alvaro Morata put in a solid if unspectacular performance in attack.