Juventus relief as Chiellini injury not serious

Giorgio Chiellini is only expected to miss 10 days off action after tests revealed the Juventus defender avoided any muscular lesions.

The Italian was forced off in the 19th minute of action during the Bianconeri’s 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in Champions League action on Tuesday night, with Merih Demiral brought on as his replacement.

Initially there were concerns Chiellini may have pulled a hamstring or suffered a thigh strain, but those fears were allayed by the club.

“Juventus returned from Kiev, and immediately reported for training duty: Juventus’ agenda already has another appointment on the horizon, that of Sunday evening (20:45, Allianz Stadium) against Verona, which precedes the second day UCL matchday against Barcelona,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The team did gym work and a recovery session for those who played yesterday, while the rest of the group took part in possession training and match.