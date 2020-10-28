Juventus v Barcelona: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Stadium for their Champions League match, and the 14th meeting between the two sides.

Barcelona have never won in Turin, registering three draws and three defeats, while Juventus have not scored in the last three meetings against the Spanish team.

That said, Barcelona are currently unbeaten in their last six games against Italian teams.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Morata.

Barcelona: Neto; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Pjanic; Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann; Messi.