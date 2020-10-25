Juventus v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Hellas Verona to the Allianz Stadium looking to make amends for the defeat the Bianconeri suffered in the last meeting between the sides.

Form is also on Juve side as Verona are on the longest run without an away win among current Serie A sides – 12 games – though their longest drought is actually 17 top flight matches.

Defence will play a huge part for the Mastini who has conceded the joint fewest goals this season in Serie A alongside AC Milan.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo missing for Juve, the Bianconeri have just a 54 percent win rate, whereas when the No.7 is in the side the manage to win 73 percent of the time.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral; Cuadrado, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata

Verona: Silvestri; Ceccherini, Lovato, Empereur; Faraoni, Vieira, Tameze, Lazovic; Colley, Zaccagni; Kalinic