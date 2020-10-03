Juventus v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After drawing away to Roma last weekend, champions Juventus aim to bounce back instantly when they welcome Napoli to Turin on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Kulusevski, Arthur, McKennie, Cuadrado; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Rabiot.

Unavailable: Alex Sandro, Bernardeschi, De Ligt.

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka; Politano, Mertens, Lozano; Osimhen.

Unavailable: Insigne, Zielinski, Elmas.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since 2011/12 season (the first of the consecutive titles won by Juventus), only Roma (five) have won more games than Napoli (four) against the Bianconeri in Serie A.

– Napoli won their last league match against Juventus, a 2-1 victory last January; the last time the Partenopei won consecutive games against the Bianconeri in Serie A was in January 2011.

– Juventus and Napoli have both scored in each of their last four league encounters, the last time neither side kept a clean sheet in at least five consecutive Serie A meetings matches was back in 1990.

– Juventus have won eight of their last nine home games against Napoli in Serie A; the only Bianconeri defeat in this spell came in April 2018, Kalidou Koulibaly scoring the only goal in injury time.

– Juventus are unbeaten in the opening three games of a Serie A season in eight of the previous nine campaigns (from 2011/12), the only exception in this run was in the 2015/16 season, under Massimiliano Allegri.

– Napoli have won their opening two games in Serie A this season without conceding goals, only once have the Partenopei managed to win each of their opening three league games whilst keeping a clean sheet (the 1966/67 season).

– Juventus have made an average of 665 passes per game in Serie A this season, this is their highest average passes per game since Opta started to collecting this data in 2004/05, overtaking their previous high of 580 in 2017/18.

– Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso played 218 Serie A matches together with AC Milan, recording a win ratio of 60% (131 out of 218): 179 of these games came under Carlo Ancelotti, former coach of both teams in this meeting.

– Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have scored on average more than one goal per game in the top five European leagues in 2020 (24 goals in 21 appearances) among players to have played at least two games in this period.

– Napoli player Hirving Lozano scored his first Serie A goal on his debut in the Italian top flight against Juventus in August 2019, becoming the first Napoli player to score on his Serie A debut against the Bianconeri since Roberto Stellone in September 2000.