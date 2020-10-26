Lautaro Martinez apologises to Inter teammates after Genoa outburst

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has apologised to all his teammates after his outburst during the game against Genoa.

The Argentinian threw some punches at a seat after Antonio Conte replaced him for Andrea Pinamonti in the second of the game which the Nerazzurri won 2-0.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lautaro made it clear to the team that he was angry with himself because he thought he had played poorly and that he has no reason to be furious either with the coach or teammates.

With that case closed and Lautaro is expected to be included in Inter’s line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk with Antonio Conte expected to be without Alexis Sanchez due to a muscular injury.