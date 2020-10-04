Lazio 1-1 Inter | Goals and Highlights | Even in Rome

Lazio became the first team to take points off Inter in Serie A this season with an eventful 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in which both sides had a player sent off.

Lautaro Martinez fired the visitors into a half time lead before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic nodded in an equaliser.

But the hosts went a man down for the final 20 minutes after Ciro Immobile saw red for a slap on Arturo Vidal, before Stefano Sensi earned the same punishment for a shove on Patric late on.

The result leaves Inter with seven points from their opening three games, while Lazio have picked up four.