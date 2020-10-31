Lazio intent on playing Torino despite COVID issues

Lazio remain intent on facing Torino on Sunday despite potentially being without 14 players for the match.

The Biancocelesti were forced to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday with just 16 players available, and it looks like Simone Inzaghi will once again be forced to deal with a complicated situation.

Patric, Mohamed Fares and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro missed training on Friday morning after a new round of swab tests took place, joining the likes of Thomas Strakosha, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Armini, Luiz Felipe and Lucas Leiva on the sidelines.

Senad Lulic only took part in a small portion of training, while Stefan Radu only just returned to the pitch after training in the gym over the past few days.

Lazio confirmed some of the players that missed the Brugge match tested positive for COVID-19, though they have so far refused to reveal their names.

Sunday’s match with Torino will go ahead as long as the Biancocelesti have 13 players available, with a player needing to test negative 48 hours in order to take part in the contest.

Lazio can postpone the match should 10 players test positive within a week of the first case, though the capital club are not keen to postpone the match for the time being.