Lazio officially land Pereira from Manchester United

Andreas Pereira has officially joined Lazio on loan from Manchester United.
The news comes after weeks of speculation linking the capital club with the Belgian born midfielder.
“SS Lazio announce the signing of footballer Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira on loan from Manchester United Football Club,” Lazio wrote in a statement on their official website.
? UFFICIALE ?
? @andrinhopereira è un nuovo calciatore de #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale! #CMonEagles ? pic.twitter.com/PJJxrWn4LU
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) October 2, 2020
Last season Pereira netted two goals in 40 appearances for the Red Devils.