Lazio officially land Pereira from Manchester United
Adriano Boin Date: 2nd October 2020 at 10:25pm
Andreas Pereira has officially joined Lazio on loan from Manchester United.

The news comes after weeks of speculation linking the capital club with the Belgian born midfielder.

“SS Lazio announce the signing of footballer Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira on loan from Manchester United Football Club,” Lazio wrote in a statement on their official website.

Last season Pereira netted two goals in 40 appearances for the Red Devils.

 

