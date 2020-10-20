Lazio tipped as the strongest side in Champions League Group F

Thirteen years later, Lazio are back in the Champions League group stages.

The Biancocelesti have been handed a tough draw in Group F and they’ll begin their European journey by hosting Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday evening in Rome. Zenit Saint Petersburg and Club Brugge are the other sides Lazio will come up against.

Madrid-based newspaper MARCA believe that Simone Inzaghi’s side could be the team to beat in Group F, writing that they are the side with the most quality of the four.

“Simone Inzaghi’s men were the surprise package in Serie A last season,” the newspaper wrote, “booking a spot in the Champions League thanks partially to the goals of European Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile.

“The star is Immobile. His 36 goals is an extraordinary feat in Serie A and he is a very good player in the box, but also very mobile.

“They have a coach who is still very low profile, but he has a lot of room for improvement.”