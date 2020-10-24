Lazio v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Lazio look to return to winning ways in Serie A when they welcome Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

The Aquile can point to a dominant recent record against their opponents as a sign for optimism, with seven wins and as many draws in the past 14 meetings, going back to a Bologna victory in March 2012.

However, only Roma can better Bologna’s overall record of 44 wins over Lazio in Serie A history and the Rossoblu hope to end a five match losing streak on the road with another three points in the capital.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side are in danger of conceding for a 38th consecutive Serie A match and a failure to keep a clean sheet would see them equal the fourth worst streak in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Marusic, Akpa Akpro, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Fares; Correa, Immobile

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Hickey; Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Palacio