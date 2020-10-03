Lazio v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to maintain their 100% start to the new season when they travel south to take on Lazio on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Caicedo.

Unavailable: Luiz Felipe, Radu, Lulic, Vavro, Proto, Muriqi, Correa.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Sensi, Eriksen, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won two of their last three league matches against Inter (L1), after being winless in their previous five meetings against the Nerazzurri (D1 L4).

– Lazio, under Simone Inzaghi, have not managed to score a single goal against Inter in Serie A during the encounters in the first half of the season – in four previous meetings they have zero goals scored and seven conceded (D1 L3).

– Since the 2014/15 season, Inter have won four Serie A away games against Lazio (L2), in this period they have only achieved more away wins against Udinese (five). The last league draw between Nerazzurri and Biancocelesti at the Olimpico was back in March 2008.

– Lazio have lost 50% (seven) of their last 14 Serie A games (W6 D1) and have conceded at least two goals in each of those seven defeats.

– Inter have scored nine goals in their opening two games in Serie A this season, the Nerazzurri have never netted more at this stage. The most they have scored after three games of a Serie A campaign is 13 goals, in 1960/61.

– Since the beginning of 2010, Inter have lost 11 Serie A games at the Olimpico, at least four more than they have managed to lose in any other stadium on the road (the Marassi is ranked second, with seven losses).

– Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has lost three home games against Inter in Serie A, versus no other side has he lost on more occasions against in the competition (three also against Napoli and Juventus).

– Of sides that he has faced at least three times with Lazio in Serie A, Inter are the only one against which Ciro Immobile has not found the net (excluding penalties) in the Italian top-flight (eight matches).

– Arturo Vidal has been involved in more Serie A goals against Lazio than any other side (six – four goals, two assists) – in addition, the Olimpico is the only stadium where the Inter midfielder has scored more than one away goal in the Italian top flight (a brace in April 2013 against the Biancocelesti).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has played more minutes in Serie A without being involved in a goal against Lazio than versus any other side in the competition (173)