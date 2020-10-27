Lazio without several big names for Club Brugge clash

Although no official announcement has come from Lazio, it looks as though the Aquile will be without Ciro Immobile, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto and Djavan Anderson for their clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Biancocelesti travel to Belgium in search of a second consecutive victory in the Champions League, but they will do so with a decimated side after a reported COVID-19 scare within the squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Immobile, Lazzari, Alberto and Anderson have all remained in Rome and will not take part in the clash.

Andreas Pereira has also remained in Italy, though he is expected to join the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Stefan Radu, Senad Lulic and Gonzalo Escalante are unavailable due to injury, while Lucas Leiva, Luiz Felipe, Danilo Cataldi, Thomas Strakosha and Nicolo Armini are under the weather and are also unavailable.

Thus Simone Inzaghi will have piece together a patchwork team for the clash, with several online bookmakers no longer taking wagers on the contest due to the long list of absentees.