Lega Serie A president has contracted COVID-19

Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is currently in isolation.

The 58-year-old has shown signs of a fever and has been coughing a bit but reportedly he will still work in a limited capacity from home.

“Lega Serie A announces that President Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for COVID-19 following the test carried out yesterday,” said a statement on the organisation’s official website.

“The president, symptomatic and in isolation at his home, will now follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol.”

Dal Pino has courted controversy since becoming the Lega Serie A president in January, largely due to his struggles in handling the Coronavirus pandemic from a footballing perspective.

When the first wave hit Europe around match, there were issues regarding the cancellation and rescheduling of Serie A matches, which caused mass confusion.

This indecisiveness prompted Inter president Steven Zhang to call Dal Pino a clown in an Instagram story.