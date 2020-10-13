Mancini: Immobile to start against Netherlands, there could be 4-5 changes for Italy

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has confirmed Ciro Immobile will feature against Netherlands on Wednesday as the Azzurri look to take a firm grip on the Nations League Group A1 standings.

The Azzurri defeated the Dutch 1-0 in Amsterdam the last time the two countries met, and a win would see them move one step closer to qualification.

Mancini’s press conference was delayed due to the ‘false positive’ test of Stephan El Shaarawy, but the tactician made it clear he was happy to hear the forward is doing well.

“We didn’t really have a crazy day,” he told reporters. “All we did was move training. It’s unfortunate given we’ve had a long retreat, but luckily it was just a false positive.

“It’s great to be here in Bergamo after what happened. Atalanta are having a great season and are entertaining, but it’s great to be here.

“It’s always a tough match when Italy and Netherlands play. I will make four or five changes compared to the Poland match because I don’t want to overwork the players given the long season that awaits them.

“[Ciro] Immobile? Everyone deserves to play, but if I have three strikers and three matches then everyone gets one.

“I could field the same team that played the Netherlands last time outside of the injured [Nicolo] Zaniolo and [Lorenzo] Insigne.”

Italy failed to score in their 0-0 draw with Poland on Sunday, but Mancini believes there are no issues with his attack.

“The important thing for the team is that they play good football and create chances,” he stated. “Then you need a bit of luck to convert them into goals.

“That is football.

“We are a young squad so we have time to improve and the goals will come in big games. The last time we were in the Nations League it was the beginning of our journey.

“We’ve grown and we must continue to improve in order to be in good shape of the Euros.”