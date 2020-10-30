Mancini: Zaniolo will be back for Italy in March

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo will be back for the national team in March.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder had knee surgery on September 13 and the Azzurri coach has kept an eye on him while he is going through rehabilitation and physiotherapy sessions.

It is the second time that Zaniolo has suffered a major knee injury and Roma are hoping that there are no relapses but Mancini is confident that the midfielder will be ready for the first international break of 2021.

“I don’t believe that there will be problems for Nicolo for the games in March and neither for the European Championship,” the Italy coach told both Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport.

“He recovered once and he will do it again. In misfortune, it is better that this injury has happened now.”

Zaniolo sustained a serious knee injury in December 2019 when Roma played Juventus in Serie A and the latest one occurred in Italy’s 1-0 victory away to the Netherlands in the Nations League on September 7.