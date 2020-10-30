Maradona wants Gattuso to win the Serie A title with Napoli

Football legend Diego Maradona has said that he wants Napoli to win another Serie A title and he hopes that they can achieve it with current coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The former Partenopei attacker celebrates his 60th birthday on Friday and he penned an open letter in the Italian press, wishing the best for his old club and wanting the scudetto to be a belated birthday present.

“I would also like to see Napoli win another scudetto,” Maradona said in Corriere dello Sport.

“Dear Gattuso, go forward like this, with your grit and your capacity to implement your football.

“I will cheer for you and I want to tell you something: there are people who boast about playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid, and or Juventus.

“I boast and I am proud to have been a part of Napoli. I hope one day, you can say the same.”

Maradona played for Napoli from 1984 until 1991, winning two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, and a UEFA Cup.