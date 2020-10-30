Maradona’s son: I still dream of seeing my father coach Napoli

Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra still dreams of seeing his father take charge at Napoli someday.

Diego Junior, who was born in Naples and has spent his whole life living there, is a Napoli fan who, like so many others, would love to see the club’s greatest icon make a spectacular return to the Stadio San Paolo.

“I imagine him at Napoli,” Diego Junior told MARCA in an interview to celebrate his 60th birthday when asked if he could ever see his father coaching in Spain. “How good would that be!? He’d fill the [Stadio] San Paolo 10 times over.

“I still dream of having him on Napoli’s bench, but it’d be great to see him somewhere else in Europe.”

Diego Junior hasn’t had the easiest of names to live with in Campania, given his father’s reputation as a God around Naples, but he says he has done his best to deal with it.

“I handle it calmly,” he said. “I was born here and I’ve lived here for my whole life. I’m a 34-year-old who feels at home here.

“Maybe at some points in my life, it wasn’t easy, because they adore him here. When the story first came to light, a lot of people didn’t believe my mother [Cristina Sinagra], but then things settled down.”