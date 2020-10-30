Mauro: If I were Juventus, I would sell Dybala

Former Juventus winger Massimo Mauro has said that he would sell Paulo Dybala if he was at the club.

The Argentine forward was frustrated that he did not play in La Vecchia Signora’s 1-1 draw against Crotone in Week 4 of Serie A and his latest performances since the clash against the Squali have not impressed one of the Bianconeri’s former players.

“The outburst in Crotone was over the top,” Mauro told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I usually like presumptuous players very much because when they are arrogant and strong they make the difference.

“But if they only talk and do not show it in important matches, they do damage to the team.

“For this, if I were Juventus, I would sell him.”

Dybala played in the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Sunday evening in Serie A and in Juventus’ 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Mauro played for Juventus from 1985 until 1989 before transferring to Napoli.