Midtjylland v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta travel to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland in the opening round of Group D of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Italians will be hoping to get off to a better start this season than they did last time out in their maiden campaign in the competition, suffering a 4-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb a year ago. Atalanta went on to lose each of their first three games, though managed to make it out of the group and to the quarter-finals – further than any other Serie A side.

La Dea have been handed a boost of late with Josip Ilicic’s return to availability, and they now have Matteo Pessina available for selection as well for the first time since his return from Hellas Verona during the summer.

Midtjylland: J Hansen; J Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Cajuste, Onyeka, Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Muriel, Duvan Zapata