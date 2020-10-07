Milik out of Napoli’s Serie A and Europa League squad lists

Arkadiusz Milik will be out of action until January at the earliest as Napoli have left the forward out of both their Serie A and Europa League squad lists.

The Polish forward had been on his way out of the Stadio San Paolo for the duration of the extended summer transfer market, though moves to both Juventus and Roma fell through.

Now at home in Poland, Milik has had to come to terms with the fact that he won’t be playing first-team football until January at the earliest.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that he has been excluded from both 25-man squads by coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Fernando Llorente and Kelvin Malcuit, meanwhile, have been included in both squads and could still have a part to play.

Milik scored 11 Serie A goals in 26 appearances last season, on top of three goals in five Champions League games for the Partenopei in 2019/20.