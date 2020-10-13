Montolivo: I felt rejection towards football and wanted to disconnect after what happened at AC Milan

Former Fiorentina and AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has admitted to feeling rejection towards football after his time with the Rossoneri ended.

The 35-year-old was frozen out at the Stadio San Siro before being let go last summer, leading him to announce his retirement later in 2019.

“After that last and complicated season of my career I went through a time of feeling rejection for the world of football and I wanted to disconnect from it completely,” Montolivo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But lately I’ve had my desire to be involved in football return. My idea is to start on the pitch [as a coach], not in a suit and tie, but to start with the kids.”

Asked about where it went wrong for him at Milan, Montolivo had no idea.

“I have no answer for that damned season,” Montolivo added.

“The answers I was given don’t correspond to the reality. I had problems with some people at the club, but not with the club itself.

“I think that on my part at least, my behaviour was always impeccable.”