Morata drives Juventus beyond Dynamo Kiev

An Alvaro Morata brace gave Juventus an opening day victory over Dynamo Kiev at the Olympic Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spain striker tapped in within the first minute of the second half before a late header secured victory for the Bianconeri in Ukraine, as they got off to winning start in Group G.

Limiting their hosts to almost no clear chances, Juventus were fully in control and eventually made their dominance count through Morata’s prowess in the box.

A tight first half saw Juventus push for an early opener, but struggle to force through an organised Ukrainian defence. Federico Chiesa came close to breaking the deadlock with a clever stepover and low shot across the face of goal, only for Heorhiy Bushchan to produce a fine low stop.

The Bianconeri were at their most threatening from corners and were almost gifted a goal with a quarter of an hour gone, as Bushchan sliced a punch against Giorgio Chiellini from a set piece and was relieved to see the ball sail just past the post.

At the other end, Vadyslav Supriaha rose above Chiellini to meet a dipping cross in the box but could only send his header over. Juventus continued to press and Ramsey did well to jink his way into the box and tee up Dejan Kulusevski for a smart backheel, forcing the alert Buchan to palm the ball around the post.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks in the second half and were ahead within a minute, as Morata drilled a loose ball home. Ramsey found space in a crowded box and backheeled for Kulusevski to shoot from the edge of the box, with Morata on hand to tuck home Buchan’s parry.

The goal allowed Juventus to strengthen their grip on the match and dominate possession in Dynamo Kiev’s half, although they struggled to fashion clear chances. Paulo Dybala looked to have made an impact in his first appearance of the season, but a mazy dribble into the box was cut out before the Argentine could pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, Ramsey blazed well over from a Juan Cuadrado cutback as Morata appeared to block the Welshman’s path.

The hosts offered some threat in the second half but their attacking play lacked a cutting edge, with Serhiy Syordchuk meeting a corner with a well-struck volley from the edge of the box.

However, with just 10 minutes remaining Juventus wrapped up victory through Morata once more, as the Spaniard ghosted in to nod home a wonderful Cuadrado whipped cross in the centre of the box.

Dynamo Kiev pushed for a late consolation and Supriaha saw a low chance go begging, but Juventus held firm to secure victory.