Napoli docked point and handed 3-0 defeat to Juventus

Juventus have been given a 3-0 victory by default over Napoli, who were also docked a point, after the Disciplinary Commission handed down their ruling on Wednesday.

The Azzurri didn’t travel to Turin for their Matchday 3 contest back on October 4 after Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19.

Napoli’s decision came after they were banned from travelling by the local health authority – ASL – which told the team to self-isolate.

However the Bianconeri and the Lega Serie A pointed out this did not require them pulling out of the match as the existing COVID-19 protocol agreed on by all clubs took this into consideration.

Although the ASL can overrule the Serie A protocol, it was decided there wasn’t enough to prevent them from playing as a match must go on if 13 players – including one goalkeeper – are available.

As a result the Disciplinary Commission have come down hard on Napoli, staying there was no reason for them to miss the fixture and as a result they have been docked a point and Juve handed the 3-0 victory by default.

Napoli are expected to appeal the decision.