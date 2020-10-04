Napoli fail to take the field against Juventus

Napoli have failed to take the field at the Allianz Stadium for their match with Juventus.

The Partenopei were unable to leave Napoli after the local health authority refused the team permission, thus resulting in the club asking for the game to be postponed.

Juventus declared that they would take to the field as normal, with Lega Serie A releasing a statement indicating that Napoli had no grounds for a postponement given there were only two positive coronavirus cases among the squad.

Lega Serie A rules state that if a team had 13 or more positive tests than a match can be postponed.

Elmas and Zielinski tested positive after facing Genoa last weekend, with the Grifone subsequently having 17 positive coronavirus tests.

Genoa’s match with Torino on Saturday was postponed.

Juventus players arrived at the Allianz Stadium as normal, but never left the dressing room for warm up and a message was broadcast inside the ground ‘awaiting arrival of away team’.