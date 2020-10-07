No new COVID-19 positives at Genoa, now 10 infected players

Genoa finally have good news to report in relation to the number of their players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grifone had seen their latest Serie A fixture against Torino postponed due to 14 of their players testing positive for the coronavirus.

That number did go on to be as high as 17, though the latest round of testing on Tuesday returned no new positive cases.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that not only did the swab tests undertaken on Tuesday not bring any new positives, but the number of players infected has now reduced to ten.

Those players still carrying the virus are Mattia Perin, Lasse Schone, Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Filippo Melegoni, Luca Pellegrini, Marko Pjaca, Ivan Radovanovic, Davide Zappacosta and Federico Marchetti.