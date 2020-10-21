No Ronaldo no problem as Juventus make winning Champions League start

Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in Group G of the Champions League, as Alvaro Morata netted a brace at the Olympic Stadium.

The Bianconeri were in control throughout and Morata followed up a tap in early in the second half with a well-taken header late on to secure a winning start for new coach Andrea Pirlo.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to Kiev following the Portuguese’s positive coronavirus test, Juventus had Morata to thank for victory.

Juventus leave shaky Serie A start behind

Whilst things have not exactly gone to plan on the domestic front, Juventus showed no signs of frustration from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crotone as they put Dynamo Kiev to the sword.

Pirlo’s side were dominant from the off and whilst the hosts offered some resolute defending to frustrate them, Juventus were worthy winners and offered glimpses of promise under the new coach.

After dropping four points already in Serie A, an encouraging win in Europe may prove a good base to build momentum ahead of a favourable run in the league over the next month.

Morata steps up to fill Ronaldo gap

Having impressed in the draw at the weekend, Morata led the line well in the Ukrainian capital and his alertness in front of goal was rewarded with a brace.

Much like his first spell with Juventus, the Spaniard appears suited to European football and the absence of Ronaldo was not felt by the Bianconeri.

It is in the best interests of the Serie A champions to begin planning a future without their talismanic star and reduce their dependency on him. On Tuesday, Morata proved that Juventus have more than enough in the squad to be successful with or without Ronaldo.